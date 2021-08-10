Flood Advisory issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 15:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 915 PM PDT. * At 609 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include northwestern portions of Joshua Tree National Park including Pinto Wash.