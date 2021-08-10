Cancel
San Diego, CA

25-Year-Old Man Stabbed During Fight in Bay Terraces Neighborhood

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A fight between two men in the Bay Terraces area escalated Monday into a stabbing that left one of them wounded.

The 25-year-old victim arrived at Paradise Valley Hospital shortly after 5 a.m., according to San Diego police.

The victim told investigators he had been wounded during a dispute with an unidentified man in a neighborhood in the eastern reaches of the city, west of the intersection of state routes 54 and 125. He was admitted for treatment of a non-life-threatening leg injury, Officer Sarah Foster said.

The exact location of the stabbing and the reason for the altercation were unclear, and no description of the assailant was released.

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

