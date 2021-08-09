MOORE: Why are you the way you are?

Treatment can help improve the symptoms of many mental health conditions. During treatment, people learn to deal with their symptoms, some of which don't immediately respond to treatment. Studies have shown that the benefits of therapy last longer than the medication itself. In fact, medications can reduce the symptoms of some mental health conditions. Still, treatment will teach people the skills to deal with symptoms independently. These skills will continue after treatment is over, and symptoms may continue to improve, making it unlikely that people will need more treatment in the future. Unfortunately, mental health issues are common. But only about 40% of people with mental health problems get help. If you are considering trying online therapy or regular therapy, keep reading this article to learn more.