Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Sues Prince Andrew For Alleged Sexual Assault When She Was A Minor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers is suing Prince Andrew for sexual assault.

Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit in Manhattan Federal Court.

Giuffre claims the British royal sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

According to the court documents, Giuffre alleges Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was a minor, including at socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s home in London and Epstein’s mansion in New York .

Maxwell pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges. She faces trial in November.