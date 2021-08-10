Cancel
New Orleans, LA

LDH reports alarming number of covid cases among children

By Anna McAllister
wgno.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Monday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 16,000 new cases over the last three days, and of those cases, 18% are children. “We’ve seen the prevalence rate of covid positivity among children at our hospital rise from 1% to 7% and now to about 20% over the course of the last 30 days. We are hospitalizing record numbers of children, half of the children in our hospital today are under two years of age,” said Dr. Mark Kline, Chief of Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

