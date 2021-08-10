Cancel
Wisconsin State

8-10-21 things to know on wisconsin republican’s election subpoenas

radioplusinfo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin lawmaker has taken the unprecedented step of demanding clerks in two counties turn over all the ballots and voting machines from the 2020 presidential election for what the Republican is calling a “cyber-forensic” review of the results. State Rep. Janel Brandtjen sent clerks in Milwaukee and Brown counties subpoenas on Friday demanding all the ballots cast in the counties and voting equipment ranging from tabulation machines to servers. Brandtjen is envisioning a review similar to one in Arizona’s Maricopa County. But it’s unclear whether her subpoenas are valid, whether the clerks will comply and where she would get the money to hire experts to examine ballots and equipment.

www.radioplusinfo.com

Comments / 0

