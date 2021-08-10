8-10-21 congressional candidate says he was a job casualty of the pandemic

A Menasha resident who is running for congress says he was a job casualty of the pandemic, losing his job as a management consultant for medical practices in the past year. Douglas Mullenix announced this spring he is running as a Republican against Republican congressman Glenn Grothman next year. Mullenix says it’s time for a change in District leadership. Mullenix says president Biden’s recent spending packages including his infrastructure plan and American Families Rescue plan are too expensive and shows the concept of unity on Capitol Hill is out the window. Mullenix says mental health care would be his top priority if elected to congress. Mullenix says there needs to be better election procedures so the public believes the election was just and fair, but acknowledges that Joe Biden was fairly elected and sidestepped the question of whether former president Trump bears any responsibility for the U.S. Capitol riot in January. “I want to say two things. Joe Biden is president, that’s first and foremost, and then when I look back on January 6 I see one of the darkest days in our country’s history,” Mullenix told AM 1170s Between the Lines program. “…looking back and saying this isn’t how things should be. There is a clear frustration, distrust that’s going on with our election system.”