8-10-21 uw-oshkosh anthropology students continue search for missing remains in cold case homicide

An associate professor of anthropology at UW-Oshkosh says while an initial search of an Omro burial site didn’t uncover the missing remains of 67 year old Starkie Swenson the work is not over. Swenson died in 1983 and in 1994, a man was convicted in Swenson’s death, but a body has never been found. U-W Oshkosh anthropology associate professor Jordan Karsten says the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reached out for help in locating the remains after new information in the case came to light. Karsten admits there are challenges in searching for a body that has been missing for almost 40 years. He says ground-penetrating radar is definitely going to be helpful. Karsten says the students have continued the search once a month this summer and plan a more frequent schedule in the fall.