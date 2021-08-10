Cancel
NFL

Tony Dungy tweets photo with Tom Brady: 'Nothing but class'

NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady spent the weekend in enemy territory, celebrating the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of longtime rival Peyton Manning. The former New England Patriots quarterback flew from Tampa Bay to Canton, Ohio to support the quarterback he battled with for 15 years. Brady sat in Manning's section and was booed during the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos QB's speech. It was all in good fun though, as Manning made sure to let Brady know his attendance "means a lot."

