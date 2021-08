WEST SAND LAKE — A group of veteran motorcyclists who ride for charity will gather at the Chatham High School parking lot Aug. 21. At 11:30 a.m., kickstands will go up as the American Infidels VMC and other local riders take to the road to raise money for athletes with disabilities at STRIDE Adaptive Sports. The riders will travel to S&S Farm Brewery in Nassau and stay for food, drinks, live music and a charity raffle. The general public is welcome and invited to join the festivities at S&S, known as the STRIDE Brewfest, which will begin at 1 p.m. Attendance is free and requires no registration. To participate in the ride, pre-registration is needed with tickets at $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. Information is available at https://www.stride.org/r4s.