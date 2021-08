The Washington Wizards have been extremely active during this offseason period. Last week, the Wizards greenlit a massive trade that brought Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Spencer Dinwiddie, Aaron Holiday, and rights to rookie Isaiah Todd. The Wizards have clearly strengthened their core around Bradley Beal, who doesn't appear to be leaving anytime soon. But this process actually started last year, when the Wizards got rid of one of their biggest stars who had a huge contract.