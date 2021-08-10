Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Analysis: 15 percent of US coronavirus cases are now children

By Sarah Polus
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gI6Fo_0bMnIzrI00
© Getty Images

Recent reports show that children are accounting for 15 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as the delta variant causes an uptick in cases around the country.

According to new data collected by the American Academy of Pediatrics, almost 94,000 COVID-19 cases in children were reported over a two-week period from July 29 to Aug. 5, which the academy dubbed "a continuing substantial increase." The outbreak increased the total number of child cases by 4 percent.

"After declining in early summer, child cases have steadily increased since the beginning of July," the report added.

Since the pandemic began, nearly 4.3 million children have tested positive for the virus — 14.3 percent of total cumulative cases.

The new figures come as children's hospitals in COVID-19 hot spots have reported an increase in young patients battling the virus.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock reported that of 23 patients admitted for COVID-19 under the age 18, 10 were in the ICU and five were placed on ventilators.

St. Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri had more than a dozen patients come in with COVID-19 infections last week, noted NBC News.

The American Academy of Pediatrics noted that although "at this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is uncommon among children," the long-term impacts on their physical and mental health and remain unclear.

"There is an urgent need to collect more data," the report noted.

Comments / 7

The Hill

The Hill

318K+
Followers
32K+
Post
227M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Icu#Nbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
KidsNPR

As Children's COVID Cases Surge, There's Another Virus On The Rise

Early versions of COVID-19 largely spared children but the delta variant proved to be much less discriminating, and has led to more child hospitalizations. Now, health care workers on the front lines say there is another frightening prospect looming: a surge in children diagnosed with a combination of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
KidsHealthline

What Does the Delta Variant Look Like in Kids?

Nearly 94,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported in a single week, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. , and there’s data that suggests it might cause more severe illness. Yale Medicine reported that cough and loss of smell are less common with the Delta variant, while headache, sore throat,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Dr Fauci says ‘things are going to get worse’ as Delta coronavirus cases surge in US

Dr Anthony Fauci believes the Covid situation in the United States is about to get worse.Speaking on ABC’s This Week on Sunday, the infectious diseases expert said enough Americans have been vaccinated to avoid a repeat of 2020’s worst outbreaks – but too many still haven’t gotten the shot.“I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country – not enough to crush the outbreak – but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter,” Dr Fauci said. “But things are going to get worse.”The US is...
Washington StateThe Spokesman-Review

Fueled by delta variant, 500,000 coronavirus cases now tallied in Washington state

The number of coronavirus cases in Washington state has surpassed 500,000, with a new surge in cases fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. The state Department of Health confirmed the grim milestone Wednesday afternoon, more than a year and a half after the first case in the country was confirmed in Washington. State health officials reported 3,095 new confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 500,434.
PharmaceuticalsWCIA

CDC recommends extra COVID vaccine doses for vulnerable Americans

(NEXSTAR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Food and Drug Administration in backing an extra COVID-19 vaccine dose for people with severely weakened immune systems. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky put out a statement Friday afternoon saying that she signed the advisory panel’s recommendation and called...

Comments / 7

Community Policy