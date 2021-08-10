Cancel
'We are not the virus': Two-tier Delta lockdowns divide Sydney

By Byron Kaye
Reuters
 6 days ago
SYDNEY (Reuters) - On the sands of Bondi Beach, one of Sydney’s wealthiest suburbs, surfers and seaside walkers jostle for space, while joggers clog the nearby promenade and fitness buffs huddle around public exercise equipment.

To the west, where COVID-19 infections are greatest, stores sit shuttered on empty streets as some of Australia’s most migrant-heavy neighbourhoods endure heightened lockdowns, enforced by high-visibility policing backed up by the military.

About three-quarters of New South Wales state’s nearly 5,000 active cases come from nine Sydney local government districts, urban sprawl stretching from about 12 km (7.5 miles) southwest of the Sydney Harbour Bridge to the Blue Mountains foothills.

“The community here is really struggling at the moment and they feel there’s a double standard,” said Bilal El-Hayek, a councillor from the city’s west who spends most days helping deliver food packages to people who don’t qualify for pandemic-related support payments.

“You see photos and videos coming out of the east, people on the beach, whereas here the streets are absolutely empty,” he said.

As Australia’s largest city struggles to contain its worst outbreak of the pandemic, the harsher restrictions and tougher policing in its most-affected neighbourhoods have stoked resentment in its most vulnerable people. That feeling is especially raw since the Delta outbreak began in Bondi, with an unmasked, unvaccinated airport driver.

Though the whole East Coast city of 5 million is in lockdown, around 1.8 million in its ethnically diverse west are banned from leaving their immediate surroundings and doing any face-to-face work. Authorised workers must be tested every three days, and masks are mandatory outside homes.

The rest of the city is getting by with construction and property maintenance allowed, fewer movement restrictions and masks not required outdoors. Schools, which have been closed citywide since June, are returning everywhere but the west.

“Even the refugee communities who came here 40 years ago, how do we think these people will feel in a situation like this?” said Elfa Moraitakis, CEO of SydWest Multicultural Services, which provides aged care and settlement services for refugees. “Of course they feel targeted.”

Mervat Altarazi, a Palestinian refugee who is also a SydWest case worker, said the police and army presence had raised doubts in her clients, many of them from countries like Iraq and Syria.

“It’s like a shock for them as they believed they arrived in a free country and they say, ‘we face same what we face in our (home) country’,” she said.

“Some of them told me, ‘we are not the virus’.”

New South Wales Police declined a request for comment, although it has said publicly the 300 defence force personnel helping with “compliance checks” are trained in community engagement and unarmed.

Tim Soutphommasane, a former federal race discrimination commissioner, called western Sydney “the heartland of multicultural Australia”.

“If we don’t get this right, we will undermine the social fabric of this city for years to come,” he said in an email.

BUSINESS BUST

The tougher lockdowns have also dealt an economic blow the federal government - facing its weakest polling in years and with elections due by early 2022 - has said may contribute to a second recession in two years.

The west, where three-quarters of residents in some suburbs are overseas-born, contributes about 7% to the A$1.6 trillion ($1.2 trillion) national economy, with major logistics and manufacturing hubs there, according to Business Western Sydney (BWS), an industry association.

Before the lockdowns, three-quarters of the area’s 1 million workers left their neighbourhoods daily to go to jobs.

“These workers have gone from earning a wage to, for many of them, lining up for welfare for the first time in their lives,” said BWS Executive Director David Borger.

The state government has said it would let the 80,000 construction workers from the west return to job sites once fully vaccinated, but with supply shortages and changing advice about vaccines for people under 40, less than a sixth of young Australians have had both shots, government figures show.

After riding a construction boom through the first 20 months of the pandemic, Brickworks Ltd, the country’s top brickmaker, making a million bricks a day, said it pulled two Western Sydney plants offline after the lockdown brought an 80% reduction in demand.

“If you think about trying to find space to stack 800,000 bricks a day, in the end we get to the point our yards are full,” said Managing Director Lindsay Partridge by phone.

“We had no choice, we had to come offline.”

Restaurants across the city are banned from seating customers and rely on takeaway to survive, but the reduced income in the west, coupled with restricted movement, has severely dented sales.

“One rule applies to the west, one rule applies to the east,” said Abdul Eldick, who has owned Lebanese restaurant Little Tripoli for 12 years.

“I don’t need the government’s money. I can make my own money. Just give me back my business.”

($1 = 1.3604 Australian dollars)

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Melbourne extends COVID lockdown; 'no jab, no job' in Sydney

CANBERRA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia's second-biggest city Melbourne will stay locked down for a second week after reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases as it struggles to stamp out infections caused by the highly infectious Delta variant of the pandemic. Melbourne had been due to exit the lockdown on Thursday,...
Public HealthTime Out Global

What’s next for Greater Sydney’s lockdown? Here’s what we know

Greater Sydney is currently under the tightest stay-at-home settings ever implemented in NSW, but as daily numbers of community cases have crept higher and higher, with a stubborn number of people still infectious in the community, questions over the ineffectiveness of these already strict measures continue to mount. The current lockdown rules will remain in effect until August 28, but premier Gladys Berejiklian has said on multiple occasions during recent press briefings that lifting restrictions will be dictated by the numbers – of both the rate of daily cases and the percentage of eligible adults vaccinated.
Public HealthMetro International

Sydney’s ticket out of COVID lockdown? Six million shots

CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australian authorities said they could ease a COVID-19 lockdown that demands Sydney’s five million people stay home until the end of August if half the population is vaccinated, even as new infections linger near a 16-month high. A lifting of restrictions in the country’s most populous city and...
EconomyBBC

Qantas stands down 2,500 staff over Sydney lockdown

Qantas says it will stand down 2,500 staff as a lockdown in Sydney impacts air travel across Australia. The furlough - affecting pilots, crew and airport workers - will last for at least two months, the airline said. Qantas said it would pay staff until mid-August, after which they could...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Millions under virus lockdown as China battles Delta outbreak

Millions of people were confined to their homes in China Monday as the country tried to contain its largest coronavirus outbreak in months including seven positive tests found in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in late 2019. China reported 55 new locally transmitted cases on Monday as an outbreak...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

While the Sydney Virus Outbreak Spreads, Brisbane Will Lift the Virus Ban.

While the Sydney Virus Outbreak Spreads, Brisbane Will Lift the Virus Ban. Brisbane, Australia’s third-largest city, will lift its lockdown on Sunday after confining a virus cluster, but a virus outbreak that has paralyzed Sydney for weeks continues to spread. After an outbreak of more than 100 cases spread throughout...
Public HealthThe Guardian

‘We feel intimidated’: residents in south-west Sydney Covid hotspots say police are making things worse

Rabieh Dib says his mother is afraid to sit in her front yard since police knocked on the door of their house after 10pm one night to check who was inside. “We’re not criminals or troublemakers, but we feel intimidated,” says Dib, a car salesman who lives in Canterbury-Bankstown, one of the Sydney local government areas under the tightest lockdown restrictions.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Australia clamps down on 'most concerning day of the pandemic'

Australia's biggest city announced tighter Covid restrictions including heavier fines and tighter policing on Saturday as authorities battled to contain a Delta outbreak and said they were seeing the "most concerning day of the pandemic" so far. After months of pursuing a "Covid zero" strategy, Australia has been struggling to bring a resurgence of coronavirus cases under control, with more than 10 million people under lockdown in its two largest cities and the capital Canberra. Residents of Sydney, going into an eighth week under stay-at-home orders, will now face heftier fines for flouting rules or lying to contact tracers, with current restrictions proving insufficient to stop the spread. Lockdown restrictions were also extended across the entire state of New South Wales for the first time this year, coming into force on Saturday afternoon for at least seven days.
Public HealthCNBC

Roadblocks erected in Sydney as Australia battles delta outbreak

Hundreds of unarmed defense personnel joined thousands of extra police to set up roadblocks and enforce Covid-19 lockdown rules in parts of Sydney on Monday. Australia is in the grip of a third wave with its largest cities — Sydney and Melbourne — in lockdown along with the capital Canberra amid a slow vaccination rollout.
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Australia’s worst day of pandemic sees restrictions tighten

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s most populous state on Monday reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new infections and seven COVID-19 deaths as pandemic restrictions tightened in other parts of the country. The previous record daily tally in New South Wales was 466 new cases reported on Saturday.

