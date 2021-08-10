McShurley says City getting a bad deal with University of Somerset lease

Somerset resident and attorney Jay McShurley addresses Mayor Alan Keck during Monday's City Council meeting. McShurley said Keck's involvement in the lease deal between the City and the University of Somerset was a conflict of interest. Carla Slavey

At Monday’s meeting, the Somerset City Council heard from a local attorney who said he was concerned about the real estate deal between the City of Somerset and the board of the University of Somerset, due to two factors – Mayor Alan Keck’s involvement on both sides and the seeming lack of return on the investment on the side of the city.

Jay McShurley spoke in front of council to ask Mayor Keck to remove himself from the negotiations for the lease of the property formerly known as Cundiff Square due to being a part of city government and being the chairman of the board for the university.

“It seems to me an impermissible conflict of interest,” McShurley said. “I don’t know if you have sought an opinion from [City Attorney] John [Adams], but I assume you’re probably the chief advocate for the University of Somerset here and have probably been selling it real hard within the council members here about what a good opportunity it is.”

McShurley then transitioned into his concerns that the city was possibly getting a bad deal in the transaction.

The city purchased the property last year for $1 million with an eye on rehabilitating an area that many considered to be blighted. The former business buildings on the property were in disrepair and were demolished by the City at the City’s cost.

The proposal between the City and the university would see the university lease the property over 30 years, at which time the university will own the property.

The deal sees the university paying $1.4 million over the course of that 30 years, which Keck says includes the City’s $1 million purchase price, and also covers the cost of the interest on the seven-year loan the City took out to purchase the property along with recouping the cost of demolishing the buildings.

But McShurley took exception to Keck’s idea that the City would “be made whole” by the $1.4 million, saying the university was essentially getting an interest-free loan.

“Getting made whole is not getting the money back without interest over 30 years,” McShurley said.

“… There is a way to discount future dollars, because dollars 30 years from now aren’t worth dollars today. The lease proposes you just get your money back, but you wait 30 years to get it back. That can’t be making the city whole.”

McShurley said that by his calculations, the university would be paying the equivalent of around $800,000, meaning in “future dollars” the city would be losing around $600,000 in the deal.

“It’s a transaction no one would enter into on the seller’s side – no reasonable business person would – and so the problem I had with your conflict of interest is that you’re serving two masters, and you really can’t have undivided loyalty to one. I really wish you’d recuse yourself and turn it over to a committee or other to look at it independently,” McShurley said to Keck.

“… You’re not getting any return on the investment.”

Keck countered that McShurley wasn’t taking into account the money that the City would receive from Occupational Tax dollars created by those working on the construction of the university and by those who end up employed by the university.

The property is located in one of several Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) districts which allows for tax funding to be reinvested back into the district to pay for infrastructure costs.

At the end of the council meeting, Keck revisited the matter by pointing out that businesses like Horse Soldier Farms and AppHarvest were investing thousands of dollars into the community.

“To say there’s no return on our investment on some of the things that we’ve done, including Cundiff, to me is, quite frankly, not responsible,” Keck said. “I respect the gentleman’s opinion, I respect his concern over taxpayer dollars. I think it’s fair to raise those questions. But when we make investments, we don’t do so lightly. That lease was passed by the council without coercion or pressure from me. You were delivered facts as I understand them, and I’m proud of that. I think that in time history will be made on those nine acres, and you all will be a part of it.”