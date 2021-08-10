Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Coalition steers veterans towards farming

By Craig McKee
Posted by 
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhoKK_0bMnI1QJ00

From serving in the armed forces during the War on Terror to a war on weeds, watering and growing the perfect hops for beer, Army veteran Dave Volkman said he’s always had a love for agriculture.

“There’s nothing like getting your hands out here in the dirt and making something grow,” he said.

He and his wife started Ohio Valley Hops in 2012, raising up towering hop plants some 20 feet high into the air from fields where corn and soybeans once grew.

“We’ll have thousands of pounds of cones here in August,” Volkman explained. “We’ll have to dry them and get them palletized for brewers to use and it will be in some good beer this fall.”

WCPO Staff

Volkman graduated from the United States Military Academy West Point in 1986. He served on active duty through late 1991 as an armor officer. He would cross-train, sliding into the Army Reserves and work for the 412 th Civilian Affairs Battalion.

“The years I was in the military, even as a reservist, I felt like I had two full-time jobs from 2001 until I retired,” Volkman said. “I have a hard time sitting still and when I knew I was going to have a gap and I needed something to continue to provide that purpose and this was certainly the opportunity.”

It was an opportunity built off advice given to him years prior to look into what the State of Ohio uses but doesn’t grow. When he did his research, he discovered there weren’t a lot of hops farmers despite a booming brewery industry across the Buckeye State.

When the land became available, he and his wife pulled the trigger and began digging the soil, raising posts and creating the two-story-tall lines needed to allow the hops vines to crawl to their highest point.

Volkman had some help from an Air Force veteran who introduced him to the Farmer Veteran Coalition.

“We represent about 30,000 farmer veterans now, all across the nation, and even US territories, Puerto Rico, Guam, etc. Helping veterans and active-duty military pursue careers in agriculture and farming-related occupations,” said Natalie Monroe with the Farmer Veteran Coalition.

The coalition was founded by Michael Gorman, who has decades of experience in organic vegetable productions.

“What really did it for him was around that time in 2007, the Kersey Institute put out a study talking about the disproportionate number of our all-volunteer military coming from rural communities. And he thought, gosh, maybe I can do something to help them,” Monroe said.

WCPO Staff

Many of the characteristics used in military missions easily transfer to the skills needed to running a farming operation, and Gorman saw a way to help veterans transitioning to civilian life.

The coalition’s 30,000 veterans create a network where they share their own growing experience along with the trials and tribulations to help one another. A main function of the coalition is to share educational materials and resources that help veterans succeed.

“We have about 15 active state chapters across the country. That's a smaller network that they can tap into to learn about their local resources that kind of personalizes their experience,” Monroe said. “By being surrounded by the people who are most in tune with what's available to them locally, and regionally.”

Those resources helped Dave Volkman on his hops farm in Maineville, Ohio.

“Farmer Veteran Coalition says getting veterans into agriculture provides four things – purpose, opportunity, physical well-being and your psychological well-being – and I agree,” Volkman said.

The coalition is also now the holder of the Homegrown by Heroes Label program. It was first developed by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. The labels on food products indicate the company behind the product is at least 50 percent veteran owned.

WCPO Staff

The total number of members within the coalition doesn’t account for every farmer who identifies as a veteran. Natalie Monroe cites the 2017 Agriculture census data.

“We know we only represent about 10% of all the people out there who self-identify, so we still have a lot of room to grow,” she said. “Ohio, we're at about 900 veteran members. Kentucky is just over 700 about 750. And Indiana, we have about 550.”

You can taste some of Ohio Valley Hops homegrown hop flavors at Narrow Path Brewing in Loveland, Urban Artifact in Blue Ash, and Fibonacci Brewing Company in Cincinnati.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.

Comments / 0

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#War#Steers#Armor#Ohio Valley Hops#Air Force#The Kersey Institute#Wcpo Staff#Narrow Path Brewing#Urban Artifact#Fibonacci Brewing Company#Homefront Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Army
Related
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Farm coalition launches eyeing overtime threshold

A coalition of agriculture organizations on Monday launched a new effort to address overtime for laborers in New York as a state wage board is assessing the overtime threshold for the industry. The coalition, known as Grow NY Farms, is pushing to keep the 60-hour overtime threshold in place, worried...
Congress & Courtsgoldrushcam.com

California Farm Bureau Reports National Ag, Water Coalition Applauds Senate Passage of Infrastructure Bill

August 11, 2021 - With nearly two-thirds of the West experiencing extreme or exceptional drought conditions, and more than 90 active wildfires burning across the U.S., a national coalition representing thousands of Western farmers, ranchers, water providers, businesses and communities underscored the significance of Senate passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act on Tuesday and urged the House to mirror the water provisions in its own infrastructure package.
Denver, COhighlandsranchherald.net

Veteran finds healing and meaning through farming

For Zephrine Hanson, farming is healing. She believes a garden reflects your mental and physical health. “Maybe I'm not giving myself enough water. Maybe I'm not being patient with the seeds I've planted. Maybe I need to spend some more time getting the weeds out of my garden,” she said.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

Armed to Urban Farm Looks to Help Veterans Grow

When De’Keither Stamps retired from the military after 12 years of service, he returned home to his family’s farm in Mississippi. The Iraq War Army veteran had previously served in the United States Marine Corps on President Bill Clinton’s security team and originally joined the military because farming was hard work. After going to war, it didn’t sound so bad anymore.
Louisville, KYspectrumnews1.com

Veteran finds peace, purpose in unique kind of farming

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As John Miller prepared to leave the Air Force, the combat veteran admits he had no idea what he was going to do next. The Louisville resident is the owner of Falls City Farms. Miller has found peace and purpose in hydroponic farming. In the future, Miller...
Pottsville, PATimes News

Veterans farm field day to be held

The PA Veteran Farming Project invites military veterans and their spouses to a Veteran Farm Field Day Saturday, at Hope Hill Lavender Farm in Pottsville from 9 a.m. to noon. Host farmers Wendy and Troy Jochems will host and speak on their farm and store operation, which includes lavender and honey.
Manhattan, KS1350kman.com

In Focus 8/2/21: Flint Hills Veterans Coalition, Manhattan Parks and Recreation

On Monday’s edition of In Focus we spoke with President Chuck Sexton, Publicity Director Melody Sexton, Manhattan Chamber Military Community Liaison Janet Nichols and Past Coalition President. Christine Benne with the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition. We also spoke with Director Randi Clifford and Recreation Coordinator, Arts and Humanities Molli Maberry...
Agricultureoregonbusiness.com

Robots on the Farm

Smart tech is becoming more prevalent on farms, which innovators hope will spur new interest in farming. Agriculture faces an uncertain future in Oregon and the country at large. Low wages, climate change hazards like smoke and extreme heat, and the relatively high toll farmwork takes on the human body, have led younger people away from farm work.
West Fork, ARozarksfn.com

A Farm for the Generations

WEST FORK, ARK. – Pat Rogers moved to West Folk, Ark., from the Panhandle of Texas in 1958 with her husband Wayne Gum and family. Pat and Wayne moved to the Ozarks to be near Pat’s parents and grandparents and to continue Wayne’s job as a member of a seismograph team searching for oil sites. When the couple arrived, they came with their son Perry, who sadly passed at 30, and later had daughters Kathy Julich and Janell Prater. In the beginning, Wayne earned only $1 an hour, but managed to purchased 120 acres just down the road from Pat’s father and mother, Jess and Bobbie George, who also owned 120 acres on which they raised chickens in two wooden houses and calves in a small cow/calf operation. Pat and Wayne, however, did not rush into agriculture.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Maryland StatePosted by
Only In Maryland

The Hidden Road In Maryland That Will Lead You To A Magnificent Overlook

Sure, Maryland may not be as mountainous as western states, but we DO have mountains and we DO have scenic overlooks. The following overlook in the Old Line State is lesser-known and is so worth seeking out. Check out this hidden gem that offers glorious views of Maryland AND West Virginia. Read on for the […] The post The Hidden Road In Maryland That Will Lead You To A Magnificent Overlook appeared first on Only In Your State.
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy