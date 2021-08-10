Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

China's wandering elephants may finally be heading home

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhsg5_0bMnHnTb00

An elephant herd that fascinated locals and people around the world by making a yearlong journey into urbanized southwest China, raiding farms and even a retirement home for food , appears finally to be headed home.

Local authorities have deployed trucks, workers and drones to monitor the elephants, evacuated roads for them to pass safely and used food to steer them away from populated areas. Despite their entrance into villages and a close approach to the Yunnan provincial capital of Kunming, no animals or humans have been injured.

The 14 Asian elephants of various sizes and ages were guided across the Yuanjiang river in Yunnan on Sunday night and a path is being opened for them to return to the nature reserve where they lived in the Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture.

The elephants left the reserve more than a year ago for unknown reasons and roamed more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) north. After reaching the outskirts of Kunming, a center for business and tourism, they turned south again, but still are far from the reserve.

One male that separated from the herd was subsequently tranquilized and returned to the reserve.

Asian elephants are among the most highly protected animals in China and their population has grown to around 300, even while their habitat has shrunk because of expanded farming and urban growth.

As of Sunday night, the herd was still in Yuanjiang County, approximately 200 kilometers (125 miles) from the reserve.

However, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said the animals were in a “suitable habitat” after crossing the river.

A notice issued by provincial government said the herd's progress was significant and it would continue to work on getting the elephants back in their natural habitat soon.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

370K+
Followers
95K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Elephants#The Elephants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
Related
AnimalsCNET

World's rarest rabbit rescued after being spotted on Facebook

Authorities from Kerinci Seblat National Park in Indonesia have rescued a Sumatran striped rabbit, a vanishingly rare endangered species, after it was seen in a Facebook post. Nonprofit conservation organization Fauna & Flora International and park officials worked together to locate and retrieve the rabbit. "It is understood that the...
AnimalsPosted by
Vice

Surrounded by Jeering Crowd, Elephant Tramples Man to Death in Terrifying Video

A man was trampled to death by an elephant shortly after a crowd provoked a herd outside a forest reserve in northeast India. India is home to the world’s largest Asian elephant population, which are considered endangered because of their fast-dwindling habitat. The state of Assam, where this incident took place, has India’s second-highest population of wild elephants. Early this week, Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan posted the video on Twitter with the caption, “A human lost his life. I wonder whom to blame.” It went instantly viral.
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Skin Of His Teeth: Brave Tour Guide Films Giant Anaconda Shedding Its Scales

A 20-foot-long anaconda is filmed shedding its skin underwater by a tour guide who had gone snorkeling. Vilmar de Oliveira Teixeira took the footage in the river in Bonito, Brazil, on Aug. 6. Teixeira was swimming when he spotted the 6-meter (20-foot-long) snake under the water’s surface — just at the moment it was shedding its scales. Because he is […]
LifestyleThrillist

There’s an Enormous Nature Park in Canada With Thousands of Animals Inside

The newly-renovated Montreal marvel was once an Olympic stadium. A three-pronged spaceship sits beside the botanical garden in Montreal, Canada. Or maybe it’s a gargantuan trilobite with cat-eye skylights, digging into the ground. Whatever it looks like, this engineering marvel is lucky to be here at all. In a former...
Carswashingtonnewsday.com

China uses drones and bananas to entice stray elephants back home.

China uses drones and bananas to entice stray elephants back home. The entire settlement is escorted indoors, the power is turned off, and then bananas and other elephant delicacies are strewn on the opposite side of town to entice the uninvited visitors to pass. So goes the customary welcome ceremony...
CarsPosted by
IBTimes

Car 'Graveyard' A Monument To The Power Of China's Record Floods

Endless rows of mud-caked vehicles damaged by deadly floods last month sit abandoned in a parking lot in Zhengzhou, an unwitting memorial to the power of the disaster that hit Henan province. The region is rebuilding after the deadliest floods in a decade wreaked havoc across the province mid-July, killing...
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Scientists in China discover two new massive dinosaur species as big as blue whales

Two new species of massive dinosaurs in China – almost as big as blue whales – have been discovered by scientists, who said the species may have lived about 120 to 130 million years ago.The research, published in the journal Scientific Reports, is based on an analysis of fossils that have emerged from China’s northwest regions – in Xinjiang and the Turpan-Hami Basin – which increase the diversity of these extinct megafauna in the Asian continent.The scientists, including those from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, found two of the fossil specimens were from previously unknown species. They have named the...
Technologydronedj.com

Take a drone tour of what may be the world’s skinniest city

Comedian Jonathan Winters used to joke about a mythical place named Kwaziland, a country only 10 feet wide and 11 miles long. Its main exports are spaghetti and rope. Kwaziland may be fictional, but Yanjin County could easily flourish in the pasta and string trade. Take a drone tour of a skinny metropolis.
AnimalsWorld Economic Forum

5 things you may not know about elephants

Elephants are the world's largest land animal. They play a vital role in supporting ecosystems and biodiversity. But they continue to face threats from poachers and habitat destruction. Conservation efforts are making a difference, though. World Elephant Day, celebrated every 12 August, aims to raise awareness and fight for their...
Animalsbuzzfeednews.com

People Have Fallen In Love With This Herd Of Wild Elephants Looking For A New Habitat In China

In April, a herd of 15 elephants in China meandered more than 800 miles from the city of Pu'er to the city of Kunming in June, gaining legions of fans along the way. The herd, which officials said was finally reaching a protected habitat in southwest China's Yunnan province, had been migrating in search of food and a home, though no one knew exactly where they were going. According to Reuters, state protection efforts have enabled the wild elephant population of the Chinese state of Xishuangbanna to double since 1978. A ban on hunting activities also made elephants more willing to enter human communities.
AnimalsTree Hugger

Watch Critically Endangered Forest Elephants Take Mud Baths

Deep in the forest of Ntokou Pikounda National Park in the Republic of Congo, forest elephants churn the water of a mud hole then use their trunks to spray dirt all over their bodies. They wallow in the muddy water and baby elephants play. The mud not only cools them...
LifestyleNew York Post

Elephants in India enjoy fruit feast ahead of own world day

MATHURA, India, Aug 10 – After an evening walk under overcast skies with rains not far away, elephants rescued from circuses and temples in India are treated to a feast of their favorite fruits and vegetables to celebrate World Elephant Day. A lavish spread of watermelons, bananas, papayas and pumpkins...

Comments / 0

Community Policy