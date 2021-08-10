Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Infrastructure Bill Provides Money For Wildfires, Drought And Schools

By Paul Nelson
KTVN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Senate is expected to vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Tuesday. A large chunk of that will go towards road, bridge and rail improvements but it also has provisions that directly impact Nevada. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto spoke on the Senate floor, Sunday, in support of the...

www.ktvn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Infrastructure#Renewable Energy#Water Recycling#Lake Mead#The U S Senate#Congress#Americans#The Renew America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Bennet stoked by broadband funds in Senate-passed infrastructure bill

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is highlighting the roughly $100 million in broadband funding for Colorado as a key element of what's in a Senate-passed infrastructure bill in terms of benefits for the state. Bennet, D-Colo., said in an interview Friday that the $1.2 trillion bill the Senate approved Tuesday includes...
Congress & CourtsMotley Fool

Stimulus Update: Will Infrastructure Bill Put More Money in Americans' Pockets?

Lawmakers passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Here's what could be in it for you. After weeks of negotiations, Democratic and Republican senators passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill this week. That bill could, in turn, improve countless roads and bridges throughout the county, create thousands of jobs, and improve utility services, including access to the internet, which so many of us rely on.
Fast Company

$1 trillion infrastructure bill provides the biggest investment in broadband in decades

The bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate Tuesday directs $65 billion toward extending broadband networks to people who can’t access them or afford them, along with significant investments into transportation and utilities. While the bill defines broadband service as a modest 100 megabits per second for downloads and 20mbps for uploads, it also contains several meaningful protections that will benefit all kinds of broadband consumers.
Congress & Courtsstardem.com

Senate passes $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with money for Bay, broadband; pushback over cryptocurrency, tracking drivers' miles

WASHINGTON — The U.S Senate passed a $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill Tuesday with backing from Democrats and more establishment and moderate Republicans. The mammoth spending program has the backing of Democrats representing the Delmarva Peninsula as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and 18 other GOP senators.
National Audubon Society

Infrastructure Bill Provides Important Environmental Provisions, But Leaves More Work To Do

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. The Senate has just voted on a landmark bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes tens of billions of dollars for climate, energy, and environmental programs. Despite leaving out many of the more ambitious plans proposed by the White House in its American Jobs Plan, the bill represents an important step towards building a more sustainable America, with particular strides being made on behalf of clean energy and resilience.
KABC

Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Written

(Washington, DC) — A bipartisan infrastructure bill is written and about 27-hundred pages long. Senators are fine-tuning the text of the bill so amendments can be debated in the coming days. The U.S. Department of Transportation stands to gain the most in the 550-billion dollar package of additional spending. It would get nearly half the funds, at 274 billion to repair and expand roads and bridges and help for rail. It also includes money to improve the electric grid and expand broadband. It does so without raising taxes. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the body would be ready to vote on the bill in a matter of days.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Infrastructure bill features per-mile user fee pilot program

(The Center Square) – The recently passed U.S. Senate infrastructure bill includes controversial provisions such as a vehicle per-mile user fee pilot program as the bill faces uncertainty in the U.S. House. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $550 billion of new spending, passed in the Senate on Tuesday...
Congress & CourtsKPVI Newschannel 6

Infrastructure bill passes in congress

North Dakota stands to gain more than $2 billion in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate Tuesday morning 69 to 30, for a variety of priorities ranging from roads and bridges to energy and agriculture. Neighboring Montana, meanwhile, gets at least $2.8 billion. Nineteen Republicans, including...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

The GOP strategy for retaking power is about to take an ugly new turn

It is a brutal reality about this political moment that Republicans can capture the House while dwelling almost exclusively in the safe confines of their alternate information environment. In this hermetically sealed-off place, Republicans can continue deifying former president Donald Trump even as evidence mounts of his naked plot to...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Solar Power To Solve Sticky Sewage Sludge Problem

Municipal sewage sludge ranks high upon the list of things that are sure in life, right alongside death and taxes. The good news is that it can be dried and re-used as fertilizer, or upcycled into various forms of renewable energy. The bad news is that all these processes require energy, which can put you right back at square one in the fight against global warming. One way out of the energy-sludge matrix is solar power, and the US Department of Energy is betting $3 million that the sun can shine its sustainability light on wastewater treatment plants all across the nation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy