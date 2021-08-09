Cancel
Cards Camp Notebook: Familiar Faces Return to Practice

By Donnie Druin
 6 days ago
On Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the activation of Shaq Calhoun and Rico Gafford from the Reserve/COVID-19. On Monday, the team welcomed both players back to practice, officially clearing themselves of all players on the list.

The team also signed defensive lineman Darius Kilgo, who was present at the team's practice.

Non-participants for today's practice included: WR A.J. Green, WR Antoine Wesley,LB Kylie Fitts, G Brian Winters, LB Dennis Gardeck, OL Marcus Henry, OL Justin Murray, WR A.J. Richardson, WR Rondale Moore, DE Zach Allen, DL Jordan Phillips and DE J.J. Watt.

Between a handful of great plays and some preseason updates, the Cardinals gave plenty to discuss in today's writing of Cards Camp Notebook:

Cards Camp Notebook: Monday, August 9

  • Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed in a press conference today that Kyler Murray would see some action in the team's first preseason game on Friday.
  • Christian Kirk was back at practice today, primarily featuring in the slot. KeeSean Johnson occupied the most reps behind Kirk and DeAndre Hopkins.
  • Andy Lee had himself a fairly nice day punting the ball, pinning a handful of punts deep on the sideline.
  • Hopkins was threaded a beautiful pass between two defenders on a post route, which he reeled in. That made up for a drop earlier in practice, although Murray paced the pass at what felt like the speed of light.
  • Isaiah Simmons found himself around the ball often in practice, most notably recognizing a wide receiver screen pass immediately and breaking up the play.
  • Matt Prater drilled a field goal from 62 yards out today. Prater nearly made tries from over 65 yards but didn't quite have the leg for it.
  • Malcolm Butler made an acrobatic interception near the sideline of today's practice, but landed awkwardly. Butler came off the field grabbing his lower back and did not return to action.

Phoenix, AZ
