Study supports Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against Delta variant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Delta variant continues to spread across Alabama. It’s the chief reason hospitalizations are higher now than last summer. A recent study completed by the New England Journal of Medicine looked at the impact of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID vaccines on both the Alpha and Delta variants. The AstraZeneca COVID vaccine has not been approved in the United States yet, but the news is encouraging.www.wbrc.com
