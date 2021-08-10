Cancel
Delta, AL

Study supports Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines against Delta variant

By Alan Collins
wbrc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Delta variant continues to spread across Alabama. It’s the chief reason hospitalizations are higher now than last summer. A recent study completed by the New England Journal of Medicine looked at the impact of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID vaccines on both the Alpha and Delta variants. The AstraZeneca COVID vaccine has not been approved in the United States yet, but the news is encouraging.

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

