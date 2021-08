With the deadline to submit proof of your COVID vaccine just around the corner, we would like to update you with some exciting news. The Delta variant of the virus is thriving, and it turns out people are getting COVID, even after receiving the vaccine. In response to this development, we’re announcing that we will continue with our plan to hold classes 100 percent in-person with no social distancing or mask requirements. Side note: faculty and staff will not be required to get the vaccine because we don’t want to get sued. So, good luck, I guess.