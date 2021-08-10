Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle-based online cannabis marketplace Leafly to go public

By Akash Pasricha
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a historic year for Washington companies going public, Seattle-based Leafly, an online cannabis marketplace, will push the 2021 total even higher. The company announced Monday it will go public through a special merger with New York-based Merida Merger Corp (Nasdaq: MCMJ). The transaction is expected to value Leafly at $385 million and add approximately $161 million of additional proceeds to the company.

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
State
California State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Retail#Marketplaces#Seattle Times#Mcmj#Lfly#North American#Thunder Cannabis#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy