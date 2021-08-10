UPDATE: Pueblo City Council confirms Steve ‘Chris’ Noeller as Chief of Police

View more in
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo, CO
Interview with new Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller, talks leadership style
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- During Monday nights Pueblo City Council meeting interim Police Chief Chris Noeller was confirmed as the permanent Police Chief. Friday, KRDO sat down with Noeller to discuss his vision for the Pueblo Police Department, and address concerns about his leadership style, which has been questioned by some within the department.
Colorado Springs, CO
Vandalism taints Veteran’s Memorial in Memorial Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Veteran's Memorial at Memorial Park has been vandalized with spray paint. The profane words read, "719," "**** The Opp" and two initials with a heart in blue graffiti spray paint. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were notified about the graffiti on Sunday, August 8th.
El Paso County, CO
Poor road conditions in El Paso County catch attention of volunteer advisory group
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A member of the county's 12-person Highway Advisory Commission is speaking out on the revelation earlier this week regarding substandard road conditions. Joe Knieb is an at-large member of the group appointed by county commissioners to provide guidance on policies and issues affecting the county's public works department.
Pueblo, CO
Pueblo City Council to vote on $500 vaccine incentive for city employees
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In Monday night's Pueblo City Council meeting, Mayor Nick Gradisar proposed a $500 incentive for city employees to get the vaccine by September 15th. The Mayor says this is in response to rising rates of COVID-19 infections in Pueblo. According to the Mayor, there have been 91 reported COVID-19 cases in
Colorado Springs, CO
Old Colorado City Car Cruise raises funds for Alzheimer’s Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Old Colorado City Car Cruise on Saturday helped support the Alzheimer's Association. Near Bancroft Park, the "Cars and Coffee" event was put on by Ace Entertainment for its second year. Jedidiah Brockett, a Marketing Director with Ace Entertainment says, "I think the reception has been so great just because
Pueblo, CO
Home marijuana delivery possibility for Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Home marijuana delivery is a possibility for Pueblo. In July, the marijuana shop, Strawberry Fields, was approved for a delivery license in Denver. Now, the shop is turning its attention to Pueblo. Pueblo County currently does not have rules and regulations tied to marijuana delivery, but the talks are ongoing with
Colorado State
Fewer than 125 red flag petitions filed in Colorado within first year of law
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A report released by the Colorado Attorney General's Office looked at the first year of the state's Violence Protection Act. The law allows a court to temporarily stop people from buying firearms if they are found to be a threat to themselves or others. Law enforcement, households, or family members can
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado AG plans crackdown on fake COVID vaccine cards
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The state's top attorney is warning there could be serious consequences for anyone who creates or presents a forged COVID-19 vaccine card. "You're committing a crime. We need people to know about that," said Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser. "There are prosecutions already starting in parts of the U.S. on this.
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County vaccine urge patience after COVID-19 booster shots are authorized
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the federal government's authorization of booster shots, vaccine providers in Colorado Springs and El Paso County are cautioning for patience. Thursday, U.S. health regulators authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.
Woodland Park, CO
Woodland Park Interim Police Chief wants to ‘stabilize’ department for next chief
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- There is new leadership in the Woodland Park Police Department after months of turmoil. Interim Chief Stephen Hasler has been on the job for two weeks and sat down exclusively with 13 Investigates to talk about his vision for helping the department move forward and address community concerns about allegations
Colorado Springs, CO
Academy District 20 hosts welcome rally for teachers and staff members
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Academy School District 20 welcomed back teachers and staff members Thursday with a special rally at UCHealth Park. The new school year begins Monday, August 16. The Air Academy High band and cheer team welcomed roughly 3,000 district employees at the back-to-school rally. Other students volunteered to make
Fremont County, CO
Attorneys raise concerns after Fremont Co. District Attorney doesn’t show to Monday court hearings
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fremont County District Attorney overseeing the Barry Morphew case says the office will no longer show up for court on Mondays for the remainder of 2021. Multiple Defense Attorneys are calling it an unprecedented move and are concerned the elected official is not doing the job voters put her
Colorado Springs, CO
DUI cases could be in limbo due to Colorado Springs Police testing procedures during pandemic
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new court order from an El Paso County Judge says Colorado Springs Police violated a driver's statutory rights as officers weren't using breathalyzer tests during the pandemic -- now, more than 1,000 DUI cases could be impacted, according to local defense attorneys. In March 2020, CSPD suspended alcohol breath
Colorado Springs, CO
Strong city budget in Colorado Springs could help provide more wildfire prevention resources
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Last fall's Bear Creek Fire proved the importance of wildfire prevention and mitigation, and now voters can help provide more resources for that purpose. Firefighters said that prior wildfire mitigation -- clearing out and removing excess fuels near residential areas -- reduced the risk of damage in that fire. At
Colorado Springs, CO
One seriously hurt in Colorado Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person was seriously hurt in an east Colorado Springs shooting early Wednesday. Colorado Springs police were called to San Miguel Street, near Mark Twain Elementary school, just after 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting. A few blocks away, on Galley Road, officers found a person with a serious
Colorado Springs, CO
Police shut down neighborhood kickball game, cite two adults in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people in the historic Old North End area face charges of obstructing or interfering with traffic in connection with organizing a weekly street kickball game. KRDO The game, involving families and kids, started in 2017 and has been played on the north end of Tejon Street where it dead-ends
Colorado Springs, CO
Vaccine activist aims to bring ‘Vaccine Sunday’ to churches across the state
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO)- A Latino community activist in Colorado Springs is working with the Governor's equity team to create 'vaccine Sunday.' -- alongside the governor's equity team. The idea is to get the lagging vaccine rates up for Southern Colorado's Hispanic populations. The number one problem is still fear of getting vaccinated. But community activist Julissa Soto
Colorado State
Vehicle renewals in Colorado delayed for two weeks due to staff shortages
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles informed county clerks across the state of Colorado to expect a delay in the mailing of motor vehicle renewals. There is now a two-week delay due to staff shortages. According to the Department of Revenue, anyone who has renewed their vehicle registration
Colorado Springs, CO
District 20 not requiring masks, parents speak out at board meeting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first day of school for Academy District 20 for the 2021-2022 school year kicks off on August 16, but unlike last year, masks will not be required in the classroom. Allison Cortez, Chief Communications Officer with District 20, said this decision garnered a lot of debate among parents at
Manitou Springs, CO
Masks required while in buildings owned by the City of Manitou Springs
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Manitou Springs announced Friday, anyone entering a city-owned building will be required to wear a mask. In a press release, the city said all individuals will be required to wear a facial covering, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Monday, August 9. According to the city, this is
