Storms taper early tonight with more heat and scattered storms Tuesday

Posted by 
WBIR
 6 days ago

Tonight: Scattered thundershowers tapering this evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday: Continued hot and humid with scattered showers and storms redeveloping. Some of the storms could be strong by afternoon and early evening. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Hot and humid with a few storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s Thursday night.

Friday: Warm and humid with scattered rain chances. Highs near 90. Lows in the lower 70s Friday night.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. Highs near 90 degrees with scattered showers and storms possible. Lows near 70 degrees Saturday night.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for a few showers and storms with highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s Sunday night.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance for spotty thundershowers. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Have a great week!!!

Comments / 0

WBIR

