Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega had more than a few words to say each other in an interview with SportsCenter, where the two fighters had quite a fiery exchange. The two were originally scheduled to fight back in March; however, the champion Volkanovski was forced out after contracting COVID-19. After the cancellation of their bout, the UFC decided to reschedule their bout and include a season of The Ultimate Fighter in which both fighters would coach against each other, spending a couple of weeks in each other’s company. Now, they will fight on September 25th at UFC 266.