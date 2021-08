Mike Conley is the right kind of savvy veteran that could elevate the Knicks. But luring him away from Utah in free agency is going to be tough. If you haven’t tried out Ryan Gray’s brilliant TKW Offseason App (Vol. 3), well, 1) what’s wrong with you? And 2) I implore you to give it a run as a sort of therapeutic exercise, not merely as a distraction/GM dream fulfillment by way of advanced trade machine shenanigans. The former is fun, though the latter is shockingly effective in showing exactly what someone values, not just in building a team, but in life. Why pay for therapy, when you can simulate an offseason for the team that finished fourth in the Eastern Conference last season?