Teens arrested for alleged arson in Henderson park with up to $30K estimated damage

By Byron Teach
Fox5 KVVU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON (FOX5) -- Henderson Parks and Recreation is repairing Cinnamon Ridge Park after teens allegedly set the playground on fire over the weekend, the city said. According to a Henderson spokesperson Kathleen Richards, firefighters responded to Cinnamon Ridge Park near Burkholder and Racetrack Boulevards around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, for reports of a fire on the playground. When firefighters arrived they found playground equipment and a canopy on fire, according the city.

