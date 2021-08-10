Jessica Alba Wore the Unexpected Sandal Trend That's Bound to Take Over This Season
Celebrities have made controversial shoe trends take off this summer. First, it was the revival of Birkenstocks, the "ugly" sandal that has graced the feet of Reese Witherspoon, Katie Holmes, and Kaia Gerber. Then, it was the rise of squishy pool slides, a water-repellant style that supermodels like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber can't stop wearing. And now, it's the emergence of ruched sandals, a slip-on shoe with ruffle detailing that we've spotted a handful of stars wearing.www.instyle.com
