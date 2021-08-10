‘Thriving Peoples, Thriving Places’: Pop Art Campaign Honors the Contributions of Indigenous Women to Global Biodiversity

I want to begin International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples by respectfully acknowledging that I am writing from the ancestral homeland of the Duwamish and Coastal Salish peoples. I pay respect to the Elders and extend that respect to their descendants, who have been the caretakers of this land since time immemorial. I am also writing as a descendant of the Karuk people, whom I honor with this tribute and with the work that I do. Today, for the first time, Xbox is recognizing International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples with celebrations all over the globe. While this is only one day out of the year, we are committing to uplifting and supporting Indigenous communities through meaningful partnerships, initiatives, as well as increased awareness and representation.