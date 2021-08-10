Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Superman & Lois "Last Sons of Krypton" Photos Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released photos for "Last Sons of Krypton", the Season 1 finale of Superman & Lois. The episode will air on Tuesday, August 17th. The first season of Superman & Lois has seen a lot of changes for Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and the whole Kent family. Not only did Clark and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) end up moving to Smallville following Clark the loss of his job at The Daily Planet and the death of his mother, but the couple had to deal with their son Jordan (Alexander Garfin) exhibiting superpowers while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) did not.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Farber
Person
Adam Rayner
Person
Sarah
Person
Tom Cavanagh
Person
Elizabeth Tulloch
Person
Dylan Walsh
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Emmanuelle Chriqui
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cw#Tal Rho#Kryptonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Season 1 finale scoop!

Is Superman & Lois new tonight? Within this article we’ll of course offer up news on that — and then also look towards the future!. The first thing we should do here, though, is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new installment on The CW tonight! The simple reason is that we’re still in the midst of the Olympics and that’s not going to be over for several more days. The show will be back with “The Eradicator” next Tuesday, and that is going to set the stage for the epic finale poised to air on August 17.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin Grew Up Thinking He Would Be Batman

With only two episodes left this season for The CW's Superman & Lois (with the Arrowverse series returning next Tuesday, August 10, to finish its season run), we're expecting some game-changing things in store for Clark aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) before they shuffle off to their between-seasons break. So before that happens, we're taking a moment to catch up with Hoechlin to get his thoughts on the career-charging role. But in a recent interview with Men's Health, Hoechlin reveals that he thought his career would have more of a "Dark Knight" destiny (though he isn't looking to leave Supes any time soon. Here's a look at some of the highlights, including why being good can be "fascinating" and why Superman matters now more than ever.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Superman & Lois Episode 14: New Episode Date, Details, and Trailer

Superman & Lois is on one of its scheduled breaks at the moment, but don’t you worry, because it will be back soon enough! For a show that lulled everyone into a false sense of security in its early episodes about the scope of its ambitions, the back half of the season has delivered shock after shock.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville

The good news? The CW's Superman & Lois comes storming back to Tuesday nights beginning next Tuesday, August 10. The bad news? It's for the first of the season's final two episodes. But the season wraps with the satisfaction of knowing that it's got an entire run of second season episodes awaiting them soon enough. And it's not like the season is going to end on a soft, quiet note for Clark aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass). In fact, before we head into a look at what's in store for the penultimate episode "The Eradicator", we have a look at the season finale poster for The CW's Superman & Lois that focuses on family and a really bad sign for the planet as we know it.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Superman And Lois' Tyler Hoechlin Wanted To Play Batman, But Explains Why Man Of Steel Is Better Fit

Even though Superman & Lois premiered on The CW earlier this year, Tyler Hoechlin has been playing the Arrowverse's Man of Steel since he first appeared on Supergirl back in 2016 for Season 2. While the actor has proven he is a perfect Clark Kent, Hoechlin recently revealed that he'd actually always wanted to play Batman, but thinks he probably lucked out by landing the hero role that he did.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Superman and Lois Episode 14 update in august 2021.

Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti created the American superhero dramatic tv show Superman & Lois for The CW, inspired by the DC Comics characters Superman and Lois Lane, established by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Clark Kent / Superman, a costumed superhero, and Lois Lane, a journalist for the Daily Planet, are played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch, respectively. The show is set in the Arrowverse and follows the same timeline as the other Arrowverse television shows.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 E14 Preview: The Kents Cover All The Bases

With Tal-Rho/Eradicator now free and out sucking up as much solar power as possible, things are going to get really nasty for Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) heading into the final two episodes of The CW's Superman & Lois. That's why the family's checking in with one another to make sure everyone and everything's covered in the following preview for tonight's episode "The Eradicator". But while they may all be on the same page. the town around them is worse than it was before Edge came and a certain general is apparently not too happy.
TV Seriescbslocal.com

A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events – Superman & Lois

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) makes a startling discovery about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Stargirl Sneak Peek: Green Lantern's Daughter Is a Blast From Pat's Past

This Tuesday on DC’s Stargirl, a genuine JSA legacy is in the house, and that elicits reactions from both Pat and a green-with-envy Courtney. At the close of the CW series’ Season 2 premiere, Court (played by Brec Bassinger) late one night discovered an intruder downstairs, and in turn found herself in a kitchen-trashing tussle with a young woman who identified herself as “Green Lantern’s daughter” (played by Ysa Penarejo of Red Ruby and Project Mc2). In the exclusive sneak peek above, this ring-wearing lantern seeker, Jenny, explains her presence as well as details her lineage, the latter of which strikes a...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

Keesha Sharp To Direct Episodes Of ‘Our Kind Of People’, ‘Charmed’ & ‘Superman & Lois’

Keesha Sharp is expanding her directing resume. The former Lethal Weapon star has been tapped to direct three episodes across three television series. She’ll return to Fox this season to direct an episode of 20th TV-produced freshman drama series Our Kind of People, from writer/executive producer Karin Gist and executive producer Lee Daniels. She’s also been tapped to direct an episode on the upcoming fourth season of CW/CBS Studios’ Charmed reboot, as well as an episode on season 2 of CW/WBTV’s superhero drama Superman & Lois.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Superman & Lois Review: The Eradicator (Season 1 Episode 14)

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14, “The Eradicator,” delivers a penultimate episode in which Edge targets Clark’s greatest strength once again: his heart. Edge continues to underestimate Clark’s heart despite it being the thing that saved him from Edge’s mind control in the first place. This works in favor of our hero, but it makes Edge look incompetent at being evil.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

BCTV Daily Dispatch 08042021: Superman & Lois Wraps; Harmon Morty-fied

I'm not here for your entertainment. You don't really want to mess with me tonight. Just stop and take a second. I was fine before you walked into my life. Cause you know it's over before it began. Keep your drink, just give me the money. It's just you and the BCTV Daily Dispatch tonight! With waves of love & respect to the amazing Pink (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Wednesday newbies include John Oliver no fan of the Sex and the City revival, WWE being petty about Ric Flair, Kevin Can F**k Himself talks Season 2, Impeachment: American Crime Story releases a poster, Resident Alien has a Season 2 table read, and Superman & Lois release a season finale poster. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- five articles that almost made the cut but are still worth your time.
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Superman skin release date, challenges and how to unlock

The release date for when Superman will come out in Fortnite is near and fans will need to complete some challenges to unlock the skin. August has been a brilliant month so far for fans of Epic Games’ battle royale. Not only was the Ariana Grande concert the best yet, but we’ve also recently been blessed with Cammy and Guile from Street Fighter.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois: John Henry Irons Isn't Happy (Exclusive)

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at a clip from tonight's episode of Superman & Lois, titled "The Eradicator." In the clip, Jonathan Kent and John Henry Irons are working on a weapon together. Jordan comments on John Henry Irons's suit being cool, which John Henry does not take well, as he gets a little bit of a flashback to his life on his original Earth. The episode is setting up next week's season finale, in which Superman will face off with The Eradicator (Adam Rayner), a classic DC villain that has been retrofitted for the show into inhabiting the body of Superman's previously-unknown half-brother.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Superman & Lois Online: Season 1 Episode 14

On Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14, Jordan's powers continued to manifest as the truth about his past came to light. Meanwhile, Clark turned to Lana to check out what happened with Kyle and the other subjects. Elsewhere, Jonathan spent more time with John Henry Irons, leading to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy