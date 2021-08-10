Superman & Lois "Last Sons of Krypton" Photos Released
The CW has released photos for "Last Sons of Krypton", the Season 1 finale of Superman & Lois. The episode will air on Tuesday, August 17th. The first season of Superman & Lois has seen a lot of changes for Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and the whole Kent family. Not only did Clark and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) end up moving to Smallville following Clark the loss of his job at The Daily Planet and the death of his mother, but the couple had to deal with their son Jordan (Alexander Garfin) exhibiting superpowers while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) did not.comicbook.com
