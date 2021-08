Reba McEntire scored one of the biggest hits of her career with a cover of a song first made famous by the Everly Brothers. The groundbreaking sibling country duo took "Cathy's Clown" to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for five weeks in 1960, and it became a hit worldwide. Written by Don and Phil Everly, the song describes a man who doesn't want a woman anymore because she has made a fool of him, with people talking behind his back about her wandering ways.