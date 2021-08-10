Cancel
Enjoy "The Heat" With Saint Laurent's Latest Rive Droite Drop

Hypebae
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a Jean-Michel Basquiat-themed range, Anthony Vaccarello is now back with another Rive Droite drop for Saint Laurent. Celebrating the hot sunny days, “The Heat” capsule features must-have fashion and lifestyle goods for the summer season. Standouts include a New Era logo cap and pink-tinted visor hat, as well as...

hypebae.com

Related
Designers & Collectionsluxurylaunches.com

Cardi B shows off her massive Hermès Birkin bag collection with 26 of these coveted beauties

Beauty & FashionVogue

Bella Is A Noughties Vision At Golden Hour

More than 20 years later, the world has got the Millennium bug all over again. All things #Y2K are trending with Gen-Zers, owing to the rise of platforms like Depop, a treasure trove of nostalgic Noughties fashion. Pre-loved clothing aside, the aesthetic has also seeped into the fashion mainstream to influence the catwalks.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Knix Taps Ashley Graham As Its First Global Brand Ambassador

Knix has launched its newest “Active” collection along with a campaign starring its first-ever global brand ambassador, Ashley Graham. “I’ve been a huge supporter and customer of Knix for a few years now. As a long-time fan of their sports bras, I was initially drawn to Knix’s innovative approach to the intimates category and the strong community they’ve built,” the supermodel and entrepreneur shared in a press release. “More importantly, they’re a brand that aligns with my values. I believe all bodies are beautiful in all stages of life, and Knix has consistently proven that they do, too. Together we can continue to create purposeful change in the intimates industry.”
Worldtatler.com

Princess Caroline of Hanover is embracing ageing by showing off chic grey locks

The House of Grimaldi has always been known for its style and elegance, linked to the great fashion designers of Europe, and remembered for trailblazing when it comes to their beauty choices, too (case in point: the punk princess, Princess Charlene, with her undercut). So it is unsurprising that its de facto matriarch, Princess Caroline, has embraced ageing in the most graceful way possible, showing off her silver-hued locks at the recent Red Cross Summer concert in Monte Carlo.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Beauty & FashionVice

A guide to Zoë Kravitz's style evolution

Zoë Kravitz is the embodiment of downtown cool. Since coming up in New York City in the late 00s, the actress slash i-D cover star and her ever-evolving style have captured the city’s distinctive undercurrents as they ebb and flow with the times. Think 2008’s Tribeca Film Festival twee and 2009’s Brooklynite hipster to Alexander Wang’s off-duty uniform and High Fidelity’s trend-setting slacker styling. And beyond: Zoë’s also been the face of some of the most aspirational red carpet moments of the last half-decade. Remember the stunning Saint Laurent half-naked dress at the 2018 Met Gala? What about the gold bra she sported to the same year’s Academy Awards? And that’s not to mention her Audrey Hepburn-inspired wedding dress or summer 2021’s viral slip skirt-ed looks. Here, we take a look back at how Zoë’s become one of the internet’s most beloved fashion icons. This is Zoe Kravitz’s style evolution.
Apparelpurewow.com

This Lounge Dress Is The Most-Wanted Item on SKIMS Right Now

As a collective species, we’ve seem to come to an understanding that loungewear is life. Still, there’s a certain inner calling to step our fashion chops up as well. It’s no surprise then, that this SKIMS slip dress has become a summer must-have for homebodies and adventure-seekers alike. Following the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Daily Mail

Miley Cyrus rocks a flannel shirt and contrasting chino pants in a biker-inspired photoshoot for Gucci... after becoming face of brand's fragrance campaign

She is known for her willingness to change up her style in her various promotional materials. And on Saturday afternoon, Miley Cyrus was seen taking on a biker-inspired look in several glamor shots for Gucci that were shared to her Instagram account. The 28-year-old hitmaker was pictured posing in front...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jasmine Tookes stars in latest campaign for Drake's lifestyle brand modeling casual-but-cool separates in a range of soft versatile colors

Drake's lifestyle brand October's Very Own just dropped the global debut of their OVO® Women's Garment Dye “Weekender Collection”. Starring in the campaign - shot by Thomas Welch - is supermodel Jasmine Tookes. The 30-year-old stunner can be seen sporting the casual-but-cool separates emblazoned with the brand's famous owl logo...
Designers & Collectionswonderwall.com

Cardi B shows off Birkin collection 26 bags deep, more proof stars are nothing like us

Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at the biggest stories of July 2021 that prove how celebrities are nothing like us… starting with Cardi B's humblebrag… On July 20, the rapper took to Instagram to casually show off her extensive collection of Hermès Birkin bags. Cardi's trove of the pricey, rare purses includes versions in every color of the rainbow plus camouflage and paisley prints. "Every other day new wig new hair, come take me out this Mugler ……a couple weeks ago," the pregnant "WAP" rapper captioned a series of photos revealing the bags and herself in a bump-hugging Mugler dress. (The caption also quoted a verse on Normani's new track "Wild Side," on which Cardi features). Cardi seems to have accessorized the Mugler mini with a Birkin Cargo bag that cost her around $240,000 back in February 2021… no big deal!
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Dua Lipa Paired a Super Strappy See-Through Top With Optical Illusion Heels

Dua Lipa is doing a full fashion 180. After wearing a very throwback '90s-print leisure shirt last week, she upped the sex appeal in her latest Instagram gallery, posing against a larger-than-life cactus while wearing a strappy mesh top with a see-through bodice and long sleeves. The cropped style included long strings that Lipa wrapped around her waist and she paired the statement-making shirt with a bold pendant necklace, flowing black skirt, and architectural purple shoes that featured gold ankle chains.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Supermodels Are Obsessed With This Denim Brand — and Its Activewear Is About to Blow Up Next

Supermodels are obsessed with DL1961, so it's only fitting that the brand tapped one of these A-list fans to represent its new fall and winter campaign. Irina Shayk, one of the many big names that regularly steps out in DL1961's sustainable, ultra-flattering denim, is the face of an exciting new launch for the brand. Good jeans are certainly included because, come on, that's the label's specialty, but it's also forayed into the world of activewear — and it's only a matter of time until every supermodel starts wearing DL1961 joggers, too.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Rebel Wilson Is in ‘Love’ With the ’80s in Saint Laurent Top, Leggings and Espadrilles in Paris

Rebel Wilson gives off a relaxed, casual vibe while in her Paris hotel room. The “Pitch Perfect” actress posted a photo yesterday on Instagram in her hotel room wearing a monochromatic black look that included black pants and a Saint Laurent T-shirt featuring an embroidered design with “Love 1983” displayed across the front of the shirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) When it came down to the shoes, Wilson slipped on a pair of silver espadrille flats that featured a crest design on the front of the shoes. The espadrille has grown in popularity over...

