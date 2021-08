BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Scandit , the leading enterprise technology platform for mobile computer vision and augmented reality (AR), highlights a recruitment battle for last mile delivery organizations in North America. The most commonly cited challenge for last mile companies is finding qualified drivers (38%). At a time when a boom in e-commerce has put increasing pressure on last mile delivery, a further 24% are most challenged by the need to reduce process inefficiencies, while 22% say that increasing capacity to be able to match demand is their biggest headache.