Flash Flood Warning issued for Bureau by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 20:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bureau The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Bureau County in north central Illinois * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 802 PM CDT, Emergency management reported Illinois Route 6 near Princeton had water over the road. Park Avenue near the Court House had water covering the road. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Princeton, Hennepin, DePue, Wyanet, Tiskilwa, Bureau Junction, Seatonville, Hollowayville, Bureau County Fairgrounds and Coal Hollow. This includes the following highways Interstate 180 between mile markers 2 and 13. Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 50 and 66. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED