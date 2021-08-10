Severe Weather Statement issued for LaMoure, Stutsman by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: LaMoure; Stutsman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL LAMOURE AND SOUTHEASTERN STUTSMAN COUNTIES At 759 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Adrian, or 20 miles southeast of Jamestown, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marion and Adrian. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH