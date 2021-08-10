Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calumet City, IL

Suspects in Calumet City shooting that left three people injured on the lam after chase, police say

By AnnMarie Hilton
NWI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALUMET CITY — Police were unable to locate the suspects of a shooting that left three people injured Monday morning after a chase. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Calumet City Police responded to the 600 block of Torrence Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a news release. Upon arriving, they learned three gunshot victims were being self-transported to a local hospital.

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
Calumet City, IL
Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Calumet City, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Calumet City, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Illinois State Police#Shot Spotter#Calumet City Police#Shotspotter#Burnham Police#Lansing Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy