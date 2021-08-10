Suspects in Calumet City shooting that left three people injured on the lam after chase, police say
CALUMET CITY — Police were unable to locate the suspects of a shooting that left three people injured Monday morning after a chase. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, Calumet City Police responded to the 600 block of Torrence Avenue for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a news release. Upon arriving, they learned three gunshot victims were being self-transported to a local hospital.www.nwitimes.com
