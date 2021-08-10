Premier League 2021-22 futures odds, bets: Proven soccer insider reveals picks to win, teams to fade

Fan favorite Derrick Lewis will get his second heavyweight title shot when he faces rising prospect Ciryl Gane on Saturday in the main event of UFC 265. Their battle for the interim title tops the UFC 265 fight card from the Toyota Center in Houston, the hometown of Lewis. The main UFC card is slated for a 10 p.m. ET start. The second-ranked Lewis has won seven of his last nine while facing top-flight competition, while the third-ranked Gane is undefeated in six UFC appearances and has yet to taste defeat in nine professional MMA fights. The winner will move on to a fight for the undisputed belt against sitting champion Francis Ngannou, who was originally slated to headline the card against Lewis but told UFC officials he wouldn't be ready for the UFC 265 date.