Kayla Harrison has big goals, which include becoming the biggest free agent in MMA history. Kayla Harrison is on her way to becoming one of the biggest MMA stars of all time. Since she made the transition from Judo to MMA, she has had all eyes on her. Signing with PFL, Harrison began to hone her skills and has shown that she is a force to reckon with. She is undefeated now in her 10 pro MMA bouts and shows no signs of slowing down.