Bam Margera Sues Johnny Knoxville Over Jackass Forever Firing, Alleges 'Inhumane' Treatment

By Alexia Fernández
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBam Margera said in his lawsuit he was “coerced” into signing a “draconian” Wellness Agreement that required him to do daily drug tests. Bam Margera, one of the original stars of Jackass, has sued Johnny Knoxville and others for what he alleges is a wrongful firing from the upcoming film, Jackass Forever.

