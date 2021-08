“The works of the Lord are great, studied by all who have pleasure in them.”. Can you think of something that becomes more impressive the more you look at it? This is going to sound silly but first to my mind is a campfire. I could stare at the little flames all night. The more I study it, the more fascinated I become with the different colors and sounds. The clear, starry, night sky is another example. The longer I gaze up, the more fascinated I become. Lastly, I had several of these moments as my family went on vacation to South Dakota. We’ve all experienced this. The more we look into and study something, the more impressive it becomes. So it is with the works of the Lord. The more we take the time and effort to study them, the greater they become.