Family Relationships

Trying to have it all? Remember, moms, it doesn't have to happen all at once

By Stephanie Llorente, founder of Restored
WRAL News
WRAL News
 6 days ago
Editor's note: Stephanie Llorente is the founder of Restored. From the time girls are small, we’re told we can have it all. What that means is different for each of us. The “you can have it all” mentality isn’t bad, or wrong. Quite the contrary. It’s good and beneficial. It gives girls something to strive for, and it tells us we can achieve great things at home and at work. Unfortunately, it leaves no room for life’s seasonality and implies that women should have it all at the same time, which can be a stress-inducing reality that leaves women with limited time to enjoy and appreciate what they have achieved.

