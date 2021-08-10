St. Joseph High School starts school year with no mask mandate

St. Joseph High School has a short first day tomorrow and a full first day of fall classes Wednesday. This year, St. Joseph is not offering virtual learning, and masks will be optional for students and teachers. St. Joseph President John Gilley told me the school has a personal responsibility policy. Along the way, he said they will be seeking guidance from Victoria Public Health Authority Dr. John McNeill and the Victoria County Public Health Department. Gilley told me last year, St. Joseph flipped to virtual learning only twice due to COVID-19, but they were in-person from the start of this year. Gilley also told me they are looking at hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.