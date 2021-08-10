Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

St. Joseph High School starts school year with no mask mandate

crossroadstoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Joseph High School has a short first day tomorrow and a full first day of fall classes Wednesday. This year, St. Joseph is not offering virtual learning, and masks will be optional for students and teachers. St. Joseph President John Gilley told me the school has a personal responsibility policy. Along the way, he said they will be seeking guidance from Victoria Public Health Authority Dr. John McNeill and the Victoria County Public Health Department. Gilley told me last year, St. Joseph flipped to virtual learning only twice due to COVID-19, but they were in-person from the start of this year. Gilley also told me they are looking at hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Joseph High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
tribuneledgernews.com

District 186 school board approves universal masking for start of the school year

Aug. 3—The Springfield District 186 board of education unanimously approved a three-tiered Return to Learn mitigation plan Monday that will start with universal masking for all students, teachers, staff members and visitors in indoor settings when school opens Aug. 23. That plans covers all individuals whether vaccinated or unvaccinated against...
KMOV

LIST: St. Louis area schools’ mask policies for upcoming school year

(KMOV.com) -- Will your student have to wear a mask when they return to school this year?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially recommended everyone in school, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask for the upcoming year. Illinois announced a statewide mask mandate for Pre-K-12 schools.
tribuneledgernews.com

School mask mandate jeered by St. Tammany Parish parents, students

Aug. 6—On the eve of classes starting in St. Tammany Parish public schools, hundreds of people gathered outside a School Board meeting Thursday to protest the student mask mandate. Inside, almost 50 parents and other residents pleaded with board members to make masking optional, a change over which schools Superintendent...
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Salida School Board Expects Masks in School and Students to Get Vaccinated if Eligible

On August 10 the Salida School Board met for their regular meeting where they discussed the upcoming school year and the Delta Variant of COVID-19. Chaffee County Public Health (CCPH) Director Andrea Carlstrom and County Commissioner Greg Felt both attended the meeting. The school board ultimately voted to approve Superintendent Blackburn’s recommendation of how to proceed with the school year after a lengthy and thorough discussion.
Posted by
Vail Daily

Parents continue to clash on masks leading into the school year

GYPSUM — A group of around 50 parents and community members — some with anti-mask protest signs and others wearing masks — joined the school board Wednesday night to passionately express their opinions on the return to school next week. For over an hour, advocates from both sides of the...
Central Illinois Proud

Rural school district highly recommending masks for school year, not requiring

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) – About 30 miles west of Peoria, a rural school district is keeping to its school board’s original back to school plan regarding masks. Spoon River Valley School District will allow parents to decide whether their kids will wear masks in school this year. Masks will be highly recommended, but not required.
Charleston, SCcounton2.com

Students going back to school means illnesses going around

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first day of school typically means more students and teachers getting sick. Doctors laid out how to tell whether they have COVID-19 or something else. “Right now what we are seeing with COVID-19 is the same flu-like illness, just not feeling well, lots of shortness...

Comments / 0

Community Policy