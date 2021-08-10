Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Ava's Adorable Margarita Photo Has Fans Obsessed

By Ashley Steinberg
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look alike, without a doubt. In fact, Country Music Family actually rounded up images of the two together in which they look eerily similar to the point where people were hard pressed to tell the two of them apart. And E! News shared a picture of Phillippe and her boyfriend in which the same issue occurred, with people likening the image to her mother and father, Ryan.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

58K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Ava Phillippe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Margaritas#Country Music Family#Aokileesimmons#Reeseanixton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPage Six

Ava Phillippe and boyfriend look just like Reese Witherspoon and Ryan

Ava Phillippe and her boyfriend, Owen Mahoney, are the spitting image of her famous parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, in a new picture. Ava, 21, posted an adorable photo with Mahoney to Instagram Saturday as they attended the San Francisco Giants vs. Houston Astros game. “He’s a Giants fan…and...
Beauty & FashionFASHION Magazine |

Reese Witherspoon Just Became the World’s Richest Actress

The actress and producer sold the majority stake of her production company Hello Sunshine. Reese Witherspoon’s net worth just reached an estimated $400 million USD, as reported by Forbes, thanks to her decision to sell her media company Hello Sunshine. Known for her iconic roles in films like Legally Blonde...
TV ShowsHello Magazine

Jennifer Aniston stuns fans with surprising admission

Jennifer Aniston surprised her fans in a recent interview with InStyle magazine when the Friends star admitted that she'd cut people out of her life because of their views on the COVID-19 vaccination. When asked about the TV shows that she had on during the pandemic, Jennifer said it was...
CelebritiesPosted by
Parade

Hello Sunshine Indeed! Inside Reese Witherspoon's Net Worth and How the Southern Charmer Made It Big

After getting her start in showbiz as a teen, Reese Witherspoon has made an entire brand out of her sassy style of Southern charm—and diversified her income streams to accumulate a massive amount of wealth. While she’s become renowned for producing her own projects and launching her own business ventures over the past several years, her work toward pay parity for women also ensures that her sisters in the industry won’t be left in the dust without her.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

No Big Deal, Reese Witherspoon Is Following Her $900 Million Company Sale With An Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com

Since the release of Wild and Gone Girl back in 2014, Reese Witherspoon has made a huge name for herself as an exciting Hollywood producer, along with still being a beloved actress. Her company Hello Sunshine formed out of Witherspoon’s love for books and has become the name behind Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. On Monday, it was announced that the company sold itself to another media company for $900 million in an effort to expand. Can you believe after that there’s even more good news from Witherspoon?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Halsey makes fans swoon with first photos of her baby’s adorable nursery

On the heels of giving birth to her first child, Halsey delighted fans with a sweet surprise - their first glimpse at her son’s nursery. The New Americana singer shared photos of her newborn’s colorful room, which had a wall topped with an artsy, multicolored ‘Ender’ in cursive, for the baby boy’s name. It was surrounded by artwork in a variety of hues, including a neon rainbow.
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Ashton Kutcher joins Reese Witherspoon in Netflix rom com

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ashton Kutcher has joined the cast of the new film Your Place or Mine. Netflix confirmed Tuesday that Kutcher, 43, will star with Reese Witherspoon in the upcoming romantic comedy. Your Place or Mine is based on an original script by Aline Brosh McKenna, who will...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon looks unrecognizable in incredibly surreal throwback

Reese Witherspoon has, over the years, crafted a public persona that evokes positive vibes, completely reflective of the bright and sunny disposition she has. However, she definitely turned that picture around on its head when she gave fans a glimpse at one of her past looks that read less "hello sunshine," more "hello, darkness, my old friend."

Comments / 0

Community Policy