Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Ava's Adorable Margarita Photo Has Fans Obsessed

Since the release of Wild and Gone Girl back in 2014, Reese Witherspoon has made a huge name for herself as an exciting Hollywood producer, along with still being a beloved actress. Her company Hello Sunshine formed out of Witherspoon’s love for books and has become the name behind Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. On Monday, it was announced that the company sold itself to another media company for $900 million in an effort to expand. Can you believe after that there’s even more good news from Witherspoon?