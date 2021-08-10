Have a question about the Dispatch? Ask the editor here

Dispatch Editor Matt Erickson and Community Editor Chelsey Perkins will kick off an "Ask The Editor" Facebook Live series at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. The first installment will share how the newsroom is organized and what a typical day looks like for the team, from early morning planning to the final product’s completion late at night, plus all the website and social media updating in between. Ask questions below. For more information, see Brainerd Dispatch to launch 'Ask the Editor' Facebook Live series.