On the outside looking in. Below Deck’s Kate Chastain is giving Us Weekly her exclusive thoughts on chief stew Katie Flood’s confrontation with stewardess Lexi Wilson. “I think the mistake that Katie made, she has let Lexi know that she’s scared of her,” Chastain, 38, says of the Below Deck Mediterranean stars. “She’s kind of walking on eggshells around Lexi. I don’t know how Lexi did it, but she has managed to act however she wants … [with] everyone tiptoeing around her bad behavior.”