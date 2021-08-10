Pediatricians are urging vaccines and masks for students this fall

Ada Rybicki, 13, of Eau Claire got her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in May at Zorn Arena in Eau Claire. Pediatricians and experts are urging families to get their children 12 and older vaccinated before school starts in September, warning that a largely unvaccinated student body and low mask-wearing could contribute to outbreaks in school districts. Photo courtesy of Anna Rybicki

EAU CLAIRE — As fall nears and the delta variant of COVID-19 drives new infections up, pediatricians are urging parents to vaccinate their older children in the weeks before school begins.

“Vaccination is ultimately our way out of this,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, director of Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Research Group, in a call with reporters last week.

Statewide, only about 37% of 12- to 15-year-olds, and 45% of 16- and 17-year-olds, are fully vaccinated.

In Eau Claire County vaccination rates are a bit higher; 44% of younger teens are vaccinated, along with 50% of 16- and 17-year-olds. In Dunn and Chippewa counties, rates are lower among kids.

Poland and other experts say that spotty vaccine protection in older kids, no vaccine protection in kids under 12, and schools relaxing their pandemic precautions means that schools may see outbreaks.

“I think we’re going to see the same experiment again,” Poland said. “In schools that use masks, lower rates (of infection), and in schools that don’t use masks, I think we’re going to see higher rates.”

The 12- to 24-year-old age group is lagging all other ages in vaccinations, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department said last month.

A group of area hospitals — including Mayo Clinic Health System, HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals, Prevea Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System — in a statement last month urged parents to vaccinate their kids this fall, “especially with the circulation of new variants, such as the Delta variant.”

Only the Pfizer vaccine is currently authorized for younger children in the U.S.; the two-dose vaccine is available to children 12 and older. The two doses are spaced three weeks apart, and the vaccine doesn’t confer full protection until about 14 days after the second dose.

If children do contract COVID-19, it’s uncommon for the virus to make them severely ill, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

But kids are making up a larger proportion of new COVID-19 cases than they were last summer: Almost 94,000 child cases were reported between July 29 and Aug. 5, and children represented 15% of the country’s weekly reported cases in that time, according to AAP data.

Comparatively, in spring 2020 kids were making up 2% to 3% of all cases, said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a Mayo Clinic Children’s Center pediatric infectious disease specialist.

“We’ve seen that as the older segment of our population gets vaccinated, the proportion of children getting infected has increased,” Rajapakse said.

Eau Claire County data suggests the same thing is happening locally: Comparing every age group in the county, by far the largest increase in new cases in July was in 18- to 24-year-olds, closely followed by children under 18. Both age groups are the least vaccinated in the county.

The delta variant is also much more transmissible than the strain that swept through Wisconsin last year.

“When you think about COVID-19 a year ago, we saw relatively few (cases) at the population level, relatively few outbreaks among schools and children,” Poland said. “That is a different situation than with the Delta variant.”

Experts: Get well-fitting masks, watch for cold symptoms

Releasing their reopening plans, Chippewa Valley school districts say masks will be optional this fall.

The fact that two significant organizations — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the AAP — are unanimously recommending mask-wearing in schools, regardless of vaccination status, should be reassuring to parents, said Dr. Gregory DeMuri, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at UW Health and professor of pediatrics at University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

“Now that we have this information, it is our job to use what we’ve learned,” DeMuri said in a statement. “If we do that, kids can return to school and near normal activities.”

Rajapakse also recommended kids wear masks while they’re at school.

More important than the type of mask they’re wearing, though, is any mask “that they’re wearing properly, over their nose and mouth,” she said. “I wouldn’t recommend a brand-new, first-day-of-school mask. Use one they’ve worn before.”

A mask that gaps on the wide or around the nose isn’t as effective; neck gaiters don’t offer “a great deal of protection,” Poland added.

Masks are proven to be effective in stopping the virus’ spread, Poland said.

“We’ve done the national experiment,” he said. “When we distanced and wore masks, we had a total of 2,400 confirmed influenza cases (in the U.S.). We see that in a day under normal influenza conditions … that’s never been seen in modern history, never. That is due to masking and distancing.”

If they do get COVID-19, kids can show a variety of symptoms or none at all. Kids who have contracted the delta variant haven’t shown widely different symptoms, Rajapakse said: “Some kids can have a minor cold-like illness, some may have fever, some have GI symptoms — vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea being amongst the most common.”

Hospitals are also seeing more kids than usual come in with other respiratory viruses this summer, Rajapakse cautioned, especially colds, respiratory syncytial virus and parainfluenza, the virus that causes croup.

Those viruses cause symptoms that are identical to COVID-19, and getting kids vaccinated will help them stay in school and reduce the virus tests they may need this year, she noted.

“We’re seeing those viruses circulate outside their normal season,” she said. “Kids are landing in hospitals and ICUs with these viruses as well.

Vaccine for younger kids still under study

Poland said he expects the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to fully authorize the Pfizer vaccine no later than Labor Day.

But children younger than 12 won’t likely be able to get the shot until much later this year.

Pfizer and BioNTech began vaccine trials in about 4,500 younger children in the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain in March. They enrolled children in three age groups: age five to 11, age two to five, and age six months to two years.

Pfizer has said it hopes to submit its vaccine for an FDA emergency use authorization in September or October for children five to 11, and soon after for children six months to five years old.

Poland said he expects the agency to authorize a COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as five sometime in winter 2022.

The FDA is asking manufacturers to submit six months of safety data for their vaccines in younger children, rather than four months or two months like it did for adult vaccines, Poland said.

“The reason that’s important is that we certainly see, based on age, differential side effects, differential efficacy,” Poland said. “We need to know what that looks like in those age groups before an EUA is issued to use it.”