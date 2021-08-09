Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

Player ratings: New England Revolution 2-1 Philadelphia Union

By Mike Servedio
phillysoccerpage.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rotated Union squad gave top of the table New England Revolution a run for their money on the turf at Gillette Stadium, but fell short of taking even a point back to Philly on Sunday night. Philadelphia ran out a number of young players as Jim Curtin rested multiple starters in front of Thursday’s CONCACAF Champions League Semi Final against Club America. The Union lined up in a 3-5-2 for the first time and used the formation effectively against a quality New England opponent.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Philadelphia Union 1, Chicago Fire 1: Man of the Match

In arguably the gutsiest performance of the year, the Chicago Fire were able to score a draw on the road down a player for over an hour against the Philadelphia Union. This was in large part thanks to the best defensive performance of the season. Not only was our Man of the Match part of that effort, he also came up with three crucial blocks at the very end of the game that kept the game level. Congratulations to our man of the match, Francisco Calvo.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: Club America v. Philadelphia Union

What: 2021 Concacaf Champions League Semifinal, first leg. When: Thursday, 10:00 p.m. Whistle: Walter Lopez Castellanos; AR: Caleb Wales & Henry Pupiro; 4O: Bryan Lopez; VAR: Drew Fischer. “I’ve asked them . . . to dream.”. That’s what manager Jim Curtin told his Philadelphia Union side in the leadup to...
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Game Thread: Philadelphia Union 0 vs Club América 2, Final

90+5’ - Ref whistles for the end of the game. 90+4’ - Union earn a throw-in from the sidelines here. Club America is also making a sub so we have a longer stop here. Wagner throw in goes to no one. However two back to back crosses from the wingers end with a save.
MLSESPN

Gustavo Bou's goal leads New England Revolution past Toronto FC

Gustavo Bou scored on an 83rd-minute penalty kick for his MLS-leading 12th goal to lift the New England Revolution past host Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night. Bou, making his 50th MLS appearance, stutter-stepped and rocketed his right-footed shot into the left corner of the net. The penalty came after Toronto's Eriq Zavaleta wrapped his arms around New England's Adam Buksa in the box one minute earlier.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match analysis: Club América 2–0 Philadelphia Union

It’s good to get a little distance from a game like this one. International games against opponents as high caliber as Club América only come around once in a blue moon, so it’s normal that emotions run high afterward. Fans are, of course, disappointed by the result, and so look for explanations. We, so familiar with the Cliff of Union Despair, automatically point the finger at the Union, finding shortcomings. But what can we really put at the feet of the Union, of Jim Curtin and the players, and what is just the result of coming up against a team that is genuinely better than the Union?
HockeyJanesville Gazette

New England Revolution and Nashville SC hit the field

Nashville SC (6-1-9) vs. New England Revolution (11-3-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -128, Nashville SC +376, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution and Nashville SC take the pitch. The Revolution went 8-7-8 overall a season ago while going 2-3-5 at home. New England...
MLSperutribune.com

Polster, Bou scores as Revolution beat Union 2-1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster scored his first goal of the season, Gustavo Bou also scored and the New England Revolution beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1 on Sunday. Bou, whose 11 goals this season are tied with Seattle's Raúl Ruidíaz for most in MLS this season, had his penalty shot stopped but slammed home the rebound into an open net to cap the scoring in the 39th minute.
MLSchatsports.com

Talking New England Revolution with The Bent Musket

1.) First place in the MLS Power Rankings, first place in the Supporters’ Shield race, New England is the team to beat out of the whole of MLS. They’ve won four straight prior to the 0-0 draw against Nashville, but outside of Miami, the score lines have been close. What’s gotten New England just over the line in the last few matches?
Premier League90min.com

Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Blues kick off Mind Series with win

Chelsea kicked off the pre-season Mind Series tournament with a composed 2-1 victory over London rivals Arsenal. The Gunners began the game on top, causing some trouble down the left wing, but it was Chelsea who took the lead as Kai Havertz thundered home a two-on-one chance 26 minutes in. Both Emile Smith Rowe and Hakim Ziyech saw strikes come back off the post, but the score remained 1-0 heading into the break.
MLSFOX Sports

Martínez scores, Guzan has 3 saves as Atlanta beats LAFC 1-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored his third goal in his last three appearances and Atlanta United beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 on Sunday. Martínez, on a breakaway, ran onto a low cross Ezequiel Barco and put away a one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 47th minute.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-walked for White in the 5th. b-struck out for De Los Santos in the 5th. c-flied out for Bruihl in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Barnes in the 9th. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Philadelphia 6. HR_Harper (21), off White. RBIs_T.Turner (1), Harper (46), Torreyes (30). SB_Pollock (8),...
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

Match analyses: Toronto FC and New England Revolution

The Union are a team in flux right now. They switched formations on Sunday for the first time since The Bronze Age and their highest paid player has made appearances at local youth soccer outings, but none with his current club. And yet, despite any turmoil the Union are playing great soccer again, attractive soccer even.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

The Overlap: Looking to the future

How to begin? My last column, which analyzed the demoralizing draw versus the Chicago Fire, had me in as negative a headspace as I can remember in the Ernst Tanner era. While I wasn’t up on the Cliff, it felt as if there was a lot more going wrong than right.
MLSchatsports.com

Preview: Toronto FC hosts Eastern Conference leaders, the New England Revolution

Despite losing just one of their last seven MLS games, Toronto FC are in dire need of three points as they approach the business end of the season. The Reds came from 2-0 down to salvage a point against NYCFC in their last match, but with over half of the campaign now in the books, the wins need to come sooner rather than later.
MLSLowell Sun

Revolution midfielder Tommy McNamara can do it all

Veteran midfielder Tommy McNamara is a reliable role player for the New England Revolution. In last Sunday’s 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union, McNamara adequately filled in as the Revolution’s ball distributor during continuous play and on set pieces in place of MLS All-Star Carles Gil. Revolution head coach Bruce...
MLSwcn247.com

Bou scores in 83rd, MLS-leading Revolution beat Toronto 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to help the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night. The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took down Adam Buksa in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revolution, slotted home his 12th goal of the season — and 11th in his last 13 appearances. Canadian Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring for New England in the 20th with a header in his BMO Field debut in front of 15,000 fans. Jonathan Osorio tied it for Toronto in the 79th minute. New England tied a club record with its sixth road victory of the season.
MLSDerrick

Sallói, Pulido score to help Sporting KC beat FC Dallas 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Pulido scored his third goal in his last three starts, Dániel Sallói added his 11th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night. Pulido ran onto a through ball by Gadi Kinda before side-netting a first-touch shot from...
MLSThe Blue Testament

Sporting KC Injury Update and Starting XI Predictions Versus FC Dallas

OUT - Felipe Hernandez (personal reasons), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (hamstring), Jaylin Lindsey (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE - Khiry Shelton (abdomen) PROBABLE? - Johnny Russell* (unknown) *No Johnny Russell isn’t on the official injury report, but his name keeps coming up. On the Sporting KC versus Club Leon broadcast, they said he was hurt...
Sandy, UTGwinnett Daily Post

RSL snap winless streak, blank Austin FC

Bobby Wood scored in the first half and Real Salt Lake protected the lead in the second en route to notching a 1-0 victory over Austin FC on Saturday night at Sandy, Utah. Zac MacMath was called on for just one save while posting his second shutout of the season for Real Salt Lake (6-6-6, 24 points). The triumph halted the team's three-game winless stretch (0-2-1).
MLSE Pluribus Loonum

Preview: Matchday 18, Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy

And we are reminded at times that soccer means very little just as it can be a place of joy in sadness. Minnesota United begin the second half of their season tonight against the LA Galaxy, a team they haven’t faced since 2019, a game that saw the Loons eliminated from their first MLS playoff appearance. After a disappointing 2020 the Galaxy have been resurrected under head coach Greg Vanney currently sitting at 3rd place in the West with a 10-6-2 record. Minnesota, meanwhile, continues its run of great results, having lost once in their last 13 since dropping their first four, and having risen to 5th in the West, with a record of 7-5-5. Historically the Galaxy have had the better of the Loons, winning five of their previous seven encounters and drawing twice. But playing at Allianz Field is getting even tougher for visiting teams as Minnesota hasn’t lost at home in their last six. The nationally televised game this evening sets up to be the highlight of the weekend as the Loons, facing a top of the league team, try to prove they are more than merely playoff contenders, and the Galaxy work to confirm their regained relevance.

