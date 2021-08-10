County sales taxes strong through May, help overall finances

EAU CLAIRE — Eau Claire County is well ahead of its projected sales tax revenue budget through the first five months of 2021, according to a report released Monday. The strong sales tax start has contributed to the county’s seemingly positive financial situation so far this year.

Through May, the latest month for which collection information is available, the county has collected $5.14 million from sales taxes. Its 2021 budget is $10.5 million. That means the county has collected 49% of sales tax revenue through 41.7% of the year.

The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee reviewed this information during its meeting Monday.

The more than $5 million from sales taxes this year is substantially more than the previous two years. Through May 2020, the county had $4.16 million in sales tax revenue. Through May 2019, the county collected $4.21 million. Both of the prior two years resulted in sales tax surpluses for the county: about $131,000 in 2020 and about $260,000 in 2019.

County Finance Director Norb Kirk told the committee he projects the county will have sales tax revenue this year of “$11.5 million, if not more,” which would be a surplus of at least $1 million.

If the rate of sales tax collections continues at its current pace for the next seven months of this year, the county would make about $12.3 million, a surplus of $1.8 million.

The most recent four months of 2021 show record sales tax collections for the county. It had $955,000 in revenue for February; $1.04 million for March; $1.24 million in April; and $1.08 million in May. All of those figures are the highest totals for each respective month since at least 2012.

General fund

Through June, Eau Claire County has spent $15.72 million of its 2021 general fund budget of $37.74 million, which is 41.66%. The county has revenue of $15.16 million, resulting in a general fund shortage of about $562,000.

Kirk said that is fairly standard, since many departments receive more revenue in the second part of a year.

“It’s not uncommon to be in a deficit position for many of these funds through the first half or even three-quarters (of a year),” Kirk said.

Kirk feels confident about the status of the general fund, saying it is in “a very good position.”

Overall, Kirk expressed optimism in the county’s finances so far this year. That is mainly due to lower spending and higher revenue, “primarily because (of) sales tax,” compared to last year, Kirk said.

“At a really high level, I think the county is actually in a very good position through the first half of 2021,” Kirk said. “I don’t know of anything that would say it would be any different in the second half of the year, but obviously we have to get through and see where sales tax goes, see if it continues on the current trend.”

Vehicle registration fee

Vehicle registration fee revenue has also started well this year. Through June, the latest month for which collection information is available, the county has collected $1.31 million from the vehicle registration fee, also known as the wheel tax. Its anticipated budget is $2.4 million. That means the county has collected 54.6% of revenue through 50% of the year.

Collections this year are similar to the previous two years. Through June 2019, the county had $1.29 million in wheel tax revenue. Through June 2020, it had $1.27 million in revenue. Both of those years ended with surpluses: $152,000 in 2019 and 124,000 in 2020. Kirk expects a similar surplus figure this year.

If wheel tax collections continue at their current pace for the rest of the year, the county will receive $2.62 million in revenue and have a surplus of about $222,000.

The next Finance and Budget Committee meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12.