Come Sunday by Dr. Trineice Robinson-Martin

 6 days ago

“Come Sunday” is vocalist Trineice Robinson and piano great Cyrus Chestnut’s soul-stirring version of the Duke Ellington’s classic from All Or Nothing, Robinson's long-awaited debut at the age of 40. The album features her signature sound - a rich stew of jazz, gospel, R&B and soul that she has developed through a lifetime of performing and studying. Joining her are saxophonist Don Braden, pianist Cyrus Chestnut, bassist Kenny Davis and drummer Vince Ector, along with guest appearances by pianist Phil Orr, guitarist Joe “Stretch” Vinson, percussionist Kahlil Kwame Bell and the horn section of Ian Kaufman, John Meko and Nils Mossblad, as well as her children Laura-Simone Martin and Lindsay Martin Jr. who lend a sweetness and charm to Robinson’s gospel-inspired original, “Let It Shine.”

Sometime last week All About Jazz surpassed 205,000 members. We're drawing on an international readership, but still, it's impressive, especially for a jazz website. We're hoping to encourage interested members to more deeply engage with AAJ through the many opportunities listed below. So please consider becoming a more active member of our community.

