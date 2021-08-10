Cancel
Williamsburg, VA

Sheriff's office looking to identify 3 people who may have information on Williamsburg hotel shooting

WTKR News 3
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of three people who may have information about the shooting at the Embassy Suites in Williamsburg last week.

Officials say the vehicle in the video is a Mercedes, but they are asking for the public's help with information about who may own the vehicle or where it may be.

While the quality of the video is rather poor, one of the people captured on camera is said to be wearing a mask.

The shooting happened at the Embassy Suites in the 3000 block of Mooretown Road around 12:30 a.m. on August 2. Three men were shot and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to please contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), or contact Investigator Weaver at Alexa.Weaver@yorkcounty.gov , referring to case #2102545.

