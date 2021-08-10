Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Janesville, WI

Janesville City Council votes down ordinance that would have banned dogs in municipal cemeteries

wclo.com
 6 days ago

The Janesville City Council votes down an ordinance which would have prohibit dogs from being in the two municipal cemeteries. The proposal was introduced by council member Paul Williams who shared a photo of a woman allowing her dog to defecate on a grave. Williams who says bad dog owners have ruined it for everyone by allowing their animals to relieve themselves on graves and roam off leash.

www.wclo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Janesville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Janesville, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Government
Janesville, WI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Cemeteries#Two Dogs#Animals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s embattled president left the country Sunday, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban and signaling the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan. The Taliban entered the capital early Sunday and an official in the militant...
Foreign PolicyNBC News

'Blood on his hands': Republicans criticize Biden as Taliban storm Kabul

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden faced sharp criticism from Republicans in Congress as Taliban fighters stormed Kabul on Sunday, the culmination of a monthslong offensive that began after the U.S. began to pull back troops this year. "What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when America withdraws...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Major earthquake strikes near Haiti, high casualties feared

A major 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, with an initial confirmed death toll of 29, though officials are predicting the true number of casualties to be much higher. The epicenter of the quake struck about 7.5 miles northeast of the Haitian commune of Saint-Louis-du-Sud,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy