Janesville City Council votes down ordinance that would have banned dogs in municipal cemeteries
The Janesville City Council votes down an ordinance which would have prohibit dogs from being in the two municipal cemeteries. The proposal was introduced by council member Paul Williams who shared a photo of a woman allowing her dog to defecate on a grave. Williams who says bad dog owners have ruined it for everyone by allowing their animals to relieve themselves on graves and roam off leash.www.wclo.com
